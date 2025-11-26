Left Menu

UAE Lottery's AED 100 Million Finale Sparks Nationwide Excitement

The UAE Lottery announces its final AED 100 million draw, marking the end of an era. Players have until November 29 to participate. Since its inception, the lottery has created over 100,000 winners. Looking forward, a new game promises fresh opportunities and an elevated player experience.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Abudhabi | Updated: 26-11-2025 11:52 IST
The UAE Lottery is gearing up for a landmark moment as it prepares to draw the curtain on its final AED 100 million Lucky Day draw. The last opportunity for players to buy a ticket is November 29, 2025, culminating an exciting chapter in the nation's gaming history.

Since its inception, the UAE Lottery has awarded over AED 147 million to more than 100,000 winners, including the historical grand prize winner Anilkumar Bolla, who won AED 100 million. Participants dream of being the next to experience such a transformative victory.

As anticipation builds, the UAE Lottery hints at a promising future with a revamped game offering fresh prize tiers and thrilling experiences. Players are urged to stay informed for upcoming announcements about the next chapter in the lottery's evolution.

