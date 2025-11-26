From Feud to Friendship: Vin Diesel and Dwayne Johnson's Hollywood Journey

Hollywood luminaries Vin Diesel and Dwayne Johnson, who captured audiences as co-stars in the 'Fast & Furious' series, have put their infamous feud behind them. Diesel recently took to Instagram to praise Johnson's performance in 'The Smashing Machine,' highlighting the strength of their renewed camaraderie.

The recognition comes after years of reported tensions that began in 2016 when Johnson indirectly criticized Diesel on social media. The discord made headlines but a reconciliation in 2023 has restored their partnership, with plans for future collaborations in the franchise.

Reflecting on their dynamic, Diesel stressed the importance of relationships, crediting Johnson for an unforgettable and influential partnership. Fans of the franchise eagerly anticipate their on-screen reunion in the planned 11th film.

