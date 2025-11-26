Manipur's Vanishing Forests: Uncovering the Illicit Poppy Cultivation

Former Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh has disclosed significant findings from an aerial survey uncovering almost 700 acres of illicit poppy cultivation in Kangpokpi district. This revelation underscores a dire threat to both the state's forests and its cherished cultural heritage.

Singh shared his concerns on social media, pointing to the expansion of the 'Golden Triangle' drug corridor through Manipur. Despite previous warnings about mass poppy cultivation encroaching on forest areas, Singh noted these alarms were often overlooked. He praised the combined efforts of security forces in eradicating the fields but acknowledged ongoing challenges requiring sustained campaigns and significant manpower.

The aerial footage dated November 24, 2025, highlighted extensive cultivation around Makhan village. This area, within the Kanglatongbi Kangpokpi Reserved Forest, is close to Mount Koubru, a site of sacred importance. Singh emphasized the pressing need for continued actions to protect these zones from further environmental and cultural degradation.

(With inputs from agencies.)