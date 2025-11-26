Nicole Kidman Stars in Riveting Crime Thriller Series 'Scarpetta' on Prime Video

Hollywood icon Nicole Kidman headlines 'Scarpetta,' an intense crime thriller series adapted from Patricia Cornwell's acclaimed Kay Scarpetta novels. The series, scheduled for a March 2026 release on Prime Video, extends a dual-timeline narrative, bringing viewers into the intricate world of modern forensic investigation.

Developed and penned by Liz Sarnoff, renowned for her contributions to 'Barry' and 'Lost,' the show spotlights Kidman as Dr. Kay Scarpetta, a formidable forensic pathologist. Her quest for truth pits her against a chilling serial killer case possibly linked to her storied past.

The production, managed by an adept team from Amazon MGM Studios and Blumhouse Television, further stars Jamie Lee Curtis, Bobby Cannavale, Simon Baker, and Ariana DeBose. As the narrative unfolds, Scarpetta grapples with personal ties and old secrets while maneuvering a complex murder investigation.