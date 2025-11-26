Left Menu

Nicole Kidman Stars in Riveting Crime Thriller Series 'Scarpetta' on Prime Video

Nicole Kidman takes the lead in 'Scarpetta,' a prime crime thriller series based on Patricia Cornwell's novels. The series, debuting on Prime Video in March 2026, follows forensic pathologist Dr. Kay Scarpetta pursuing justice against a backdrop of personal and professional challenges across two timelines.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 26-11-2025 13:30 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 13:30 IST
Nicole Kidman Stars in Riveting Crime Thriller Series 'Scarpetta' on Prime Video
  • Country:
  • United States

Hollywood icon Nicole Kidman headlines 'Scarpetta,' an intense crime thriller series adapted from Patricia Cornwell's acclaimed Kay Scarpetta novels. The series, scheduled for a March 2026 release on Prime Video, extends a dual-timeline narrative, bringing viewers into the intricate world of modern forensic investigation.

Developed and penned by Liz Sarnoff, renowned for her contributions to 'Barry' and 'Lost,' the show spotlights Kidman as Dr. Kay Scarpetta, a formidable forensic pathologist. Her quest for truth pits her against a chilling serial killer case possibly linked to her storied past.

The production, managed by an adept team from Amazon MGM Studios and Blumhouse Television, further stars Jamie Lee Curtis, Bobby Cannavale, Simon Baker, and Ariana DeBose. As the narrative unfolds, Scarpetta grapples with personal ties and old secrets while maneuvering a complex murder investigation.

TRENDING

1
The Aam Aadmi Party: Thirteen Years of Trust and Transformation

The Aam Aadmi Party: Thirteen Years of Trust and Transformation

 India
2
German Chancellor Urges Peaceful Resolution Amidst Ongoing Conflict

German Chancellor Urges Peaceful Resolution Amidst Ongoing Conflict

 Germany
3
Direct Flights Revitalize Pakistan-Bangladesh Relations

Direct Flights Revitalize Pakistan-Bangladesh Relations

 Pakistan
4
Forging the Future: Bharat Steel Conference to Showcase Global Opportunities

Forging the Future: Bharat Steel Conference to Showcase Global Opportunities

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Modern AI models may hold key to understanding how brain actually learns

Technology investments fail without strong organizational values

How quantum tech could collapse existing cryptocurrencies

How blockchain can securely store real emission data from everyday driving

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025