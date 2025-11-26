Vandalism Strikes Bhimrao Ambedkar Statue in Village

A statue of Bhimrao Ambedkar was vandalized by unidentified individuals in Maintapur village, sparking community outrage, police stated on Wednesday.

The incident was reported from Belhar area's Maintapur village, and a villager named Gangaram lodged a formal complaint. Villagers found the statue damaged about 50 meters from its original location.

The event garnered significant attention from the community, demanding accountability and urging authorities to find the culprits. An FIR has been filed, and law enforcement assures swift action and replacement of the statue, according to Belhar SHO Anil Kumar.

(With inputs from agencies.)