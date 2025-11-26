Left Menu

Vandalism Strikes Bhimrao Ambedkar Statue in Village

Unidentified persons vandalized a statue of Bhimrao Ambedkar in Maintapur village, prompting community outrage and a police investigation. Villagers discovered the damaged statue nearby, leading to demands for justice. Police have registered an FIR and are committed to installing a new statue soon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Santkabirnagar | Updated: 26-11-2025 13:37 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 13:37 IST
Vandalism Strikes Bhimrao Ambedkar Statue in Village
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A statue of Bhimrao Ambedkar was vandalized by unidentified individuals in Maintapur village, sparking community outrage, police stated on Wednesday.

The incident was reported from Belhar area's Maintapur village, and a villager named Gangaram lodged a formal complaint. Villagers found the statue damaged about 50 meters from its original location.

The event garnered significant attention from the community, demanding accountability and urging authorities to find the culprits. An FIR has been filed, and law enforcement assures swift action and replacement of the statue, according to Belhar SHO Anil Kumar.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
The Aam Aadmi Party: Thirteen Years of Trust and Transformation

The Aam Aadmi Party: Thirteen Years of Trust and Transformation

 India
2
German Chancellor Urges Peaceful Resolution Amidst Ongoing Conflict

German Chancellor Urges Peaceful Resolution Amidst Ongoing Conflict

 Germany
3
Direct Flights Revitalize Pakistan-Bangladesh Relations

Direct Flights Revitalize Pakistan-Bangladesh Relations

 Pakistan
4
Forging the Future: Bharat Steel Conference to Showcase Global Opportunities

Forging the Future: Bharat Steel Conference to Showcase Global Opportunities

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Modern AI models may hold key to understanding how brain actually learns

Technology investments fail without strong organizational values

How quantum tech could collapse existing cryptocurrencies

How blockchain can securely store real emission data from everyday driving

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025