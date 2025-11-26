Left Menu

West Bengal: India's Rising Star in Tourism

West Bengal has climbed to the second position in India for foreign tourist arrivals, as per the Union Tourism Ministry's India Tourism Data Compendium 2025. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee celebrates this milestone and credits the post-pandemic travel surge and strategic government efforts in boosting tourism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 26-11-2025 14:28 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 14:28 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee proudly announced West Bengal's advancement to the second spot in foreign tourist arrivals across India. According to the India Tourism Data Compendium 2025 by the Union Tourism Ministry, the state has become a leading international destination.

In her post on X, Banerjee expressed pride in West Bengal's new milestone. The report, released in September, highlighted a notable increase in both domestic and international tourism. Foreign tourist arrivals reached 20.94 million in 2024, an 8.84% rise from the previous year.

Banerjee attributed this progress to a surge in travel post-pandemic, as well as the government's focus on developing niche sectors like festival tourism and MICE. She encouraged tourists to experience West Bengal's unique culture and thanked tourism stakeholders for their hard work.

Modern AI models may hold key to understanding how brain actually learns

Technology investments fail without strong organizational values

How quantum tech could collapse existing cryptocurrencies

How blockchain can securely store real emission data from everyday driving

