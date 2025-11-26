West Bengal: India's Rising Star in Tourism

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee proudly announced West Bengal's advancement to the second spot in foreign tourist arrivals across India. According to the India Tourism Data Compendium 2025 by the Union Tourism Ministry, the state has become a leading international destination.

In her post on X, Banerjee expressed pride in West Bengal's new milestone. The report, released in September, highlighted a notable increase in both domestic and international tourism. Foreign tourist arrivals reached 20.94 million in 2024, an 8.84% rise from the previous year.

Banerjee attributed this progress to a surge in travel post-pandemic, as well as the government's focus on developing niche sectors like festival tourism and MICE. She encouraged tourists to experience West Bengal's unique culture and thanked tourism stakeholders for their hard work.