Unveiling 26/11: A Deep Dive into Mumbai's Tragic History

A new book, 'Perfect Storm: The History and Anatomy of 26/11', written by Prabhakar Aloka and Nikhil Ravi, explores the detailed history behind the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks. It uncovers the roots of the conspiracy, connecting it to decades of geopolitical tensions, intelligence failures, and evolving terrorism dynamics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-11-2025 14:31 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 14:31 IST
A compelling new book, 'Perfect Storm: The History and Anatomy of 26/11', authored by Prabhakar Aloka and Nikhil Ravi, presents an in-depth, unsettling account of the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, coinciding with its 17th anniversary.

The narrative traces the roots of the attacks to the Partition of 1947, examining how decades of jihadist evolution and state-sponsored terror culminated in one of India's darkest days.

Published by Penguin Random House India, the book uses declassified materials and the authors' expertise to dissect the complex geopolitical and intelligence fabric that allowed the tragedy to unfold, emphasizing its relevance in understanding contemporary terrorism.

