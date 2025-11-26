Kapil Sharma's Café Shootings Spark Change in Canadian Safety Measures

Actor-comedian Kapil Sharma has spoken out about recent firing incidents at his cafe, Kap's Cafe, located in Surrey, British Columbia. The first attack occurred on July 10, followed by additional incidents on August 7 and October 16. While no injuries were reported and no group claimed responsibility, these events have accelerated governmental response.

Sharma, addressing media during the trailer launch of his latest film, 'Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2', suggested that the police and existing rules lacked the power to prevent such incidents. However, the café attacks have attracted federal attention, sparking discussions in the Canadian parliament about improving law enforcement.

Despite the upheaval, Sharma remains optimistic, noting an increase in the café's patronage with each event. He acknowledged the support from locals who contacted him, emphasizing the impact the incidents had on highlighting local safety issues. Contrasting this, Sharma expressed his enduring sense of safety in Mumbai.

