Riize Unveils Their Dark Side with New Album 'Fame'

Korean boy band Riize explores a new musical persona with their second album, 'Fame.' Featuring tracks like 'Something’s in the Water,' the album marks a departure from their previous themes of growth. The band, formed in 2023, recently concluded the U.S. leg of their 'Riizing Loud' tour.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-11-2025 16:37 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 16:37 IST
Korean boy band Riize has released their second studio album, 'Fame,' showcasing a new musical persona that contrasts with the brightness of their debut album, 'Odyssey.' Released this week, 'Fame' includes tracks like the soulful R&B number 'Something's in the Water,' which highlights the group's darker undertones.

Riize member Anton explained that the album's tone moves away from the growth theme they have previously focused on. The group, formed in 2023, includes Korean-American Anton and Korean-born Sohee, among others. 'Fame' reflects this shift with a mix of emotional pop, upbeat rhythms, and hip-hop influences.

The band recently performed at Los Angeles' Peacock Theater during their 'Riizing Loud' tour, a significant moment as Los Angeles served as the backdrop for their debut. The U.S. tour concluded on November 14, and Riize will continue performing in various Asian cities in early 2026.

