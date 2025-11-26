Miranda House Unveils Digital Tribute to India's Constitutional Pioneers
Delhi University's Miranda House launched a digital museum celebrating 15 women from India's Constituent Assembly. The initiative acknowledges their vital role in drafting the nation’s Constitution, with support from students and faculty. The museum, accessible online, serves as a resource and tribute to these trailblazing women.
In a digital stride commemorating Samvidhan Divas, Delhi University's Miranda House has inaugurated a virtual museum dedicated to the 15 female members of India's Constituent Assembly. These women played an indispensable part in drafting India's Constitution.
Prof. Rajni Abbi, Director of DU's South Campus and former Mayor of Delhi, officiated the event, which attracted wide participation from the university's community and beyond. Abbi lauded the initiative as a significant effort in preserving and amplifying the voices of women in the Constitution-making process.
The museum, available via the Miranda House website, offers a curated journey through panels, speeches, and rare documents detailing the contributions of these constitutional pioneers. Principal Prof. Bijayalaxmi Nanda emphasized the project's role as a lasting tribute and valuable resource for future generations.
