Pawan Kalyan Vows Permanent Solutions for Konaseema Coconut Farmers

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan on Wednesday pledged to solve the persistent issues plaguing coconut farmers in Konaseema. By examining these challenges within 45 days, he promised to introduce an actionable plan right after the Sankranti festival.

Kalyan toured the severely affected coconut groves in Razole mandal, where tidal waters from the Bay of Bengal breached the Sankaraguptam Major Drain, posing significant economic risk to around one lakh acres of coconut plantations and local families.

Criticizing the previous YSRCP administration for neglecting essential infrastructure and mismanaging funds, Kalyan announced plans to propose a Coconut Board to the Centre. He also committed to investigating alleged aggravations caused by ONGC and ensuring sustainable agricultural practices in the region.

