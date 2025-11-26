Left Menu

Pawan Kalyan Vows Permanent Solutions for Konaseema Coconut Farmers

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan has pledged to resolve issues faced by coconut farmers in Konaseema within 45 days. Criticizing the previous government’s inaction, Kalyan aims to unveil an action plan post-Sankranti and seeks to establish a Coconut Board to support economic stability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 26-11-2025 17:56 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 17:56 IST
Pawan Kalyan Vows Permanent Solutions for Konaseema Coconut Farmers
Pawan Kalyan
  • Country:
  • India

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan on Wednesday pledged to solve the persistent issues plaguing coconut farmers in Konaseema. By examining these challenges within 45 days, he promised to introduce an actionable plan right after the Sankranti festival.

Kalyan toured the severely affected coconut groves in Razole mandal, where tidal waters from the Bay of Bengal breached the Sankaraguptam Major Drain, posing significant economic risk to around one lakh acres of coconut plantations and local families.

Criticizing the previous YSRCP administration for neglecting essential infrastructure and mismanaging funds, Kalyan announced plans to propose a Coconut Board to the Centre. He also committed to investigating alleged aggravations caused by ONGC and ensuring sustainable agricultural practices in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Britain Adjusts Energy Bill Structure: Taxpayer Shift Sparks Debate

Britain Adjusts Energy Bill Structure: Taxpayer Shift Sparks Debate

 Global
2
Delhi's Air Quality Crisis: Supreme Court Steps in as Schools Remain Open

Delhi's Air Quality Crisis: Supreme Court Steps in as Schools Remain Open

 India
3
Ahmedabad Sets Stage for Historic Commonwealth Games

Ahmedabad Sets Stage for Historic Commonwealth Games

 Global
4
Tragedy in the Skies: Hong Kong's Fiery High-Rise Horror

Tragedy in the Skies: Hong Kong's Fiery High-Rise Horror

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Modern AI models may hold key to understanding how brain actually learns

Technology investments fail without strong organizational values

How quantum tech could collapse existing cryptocurrencies

How blockchain can securely store real emission data from everyday driving

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025