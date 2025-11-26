Echoes in Frames: A Visual and Poetic Symphony

''Zaaviye'' exhibition at Visual Arts Gallery showcases the two-decade-long collaboration of photographer Gaurav Bharadwaj and poet-lyricist Gulzar. Bharadwaj's evocative black and white photographs are paired with Gulzar's exclusive verses, creating a unique dialogue between visual art and poetry.

The collaboration began nearly 20 years ago, as Bharadwaj presented his images to Gulzar, who responded with poetry reflecting the emotions carried by the shots. One striking photo of the Taj Mahal framed by windows embodies the visual-poetic synergy, enhanced by Gulzar's poignant verses.

Throughout the exhibition, Bharadwaj captures fleeting moments, turning them timeless, while Gulzar's words give voice to silent images, described by the poet as picking a drop from the flow of time. The exhibition and its accompanying coffee table book remain open to visitors until November 30.

