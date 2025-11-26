Left Menu

Echoes in Frames: A Visual and Poetic Symphony

Zaaviye, a captivating exhibition, presents a two-decade visual-poetic collaboration between photographer Gaurav Bharadwaj and poet Gulzar. Featuring black and white photos accompanied by Gulzar's verses, the show captures time's essence, drawing emotions poeticized by the legendary writer, as it runs till November's end.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-11-2025 18:30 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 18:30 IST
Echoes in Frames: A Visual and Poetic Symphony
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

''Zaaviye'' exhibition at Visual Arts Gallery showcases the two-decade-long collaboration of photographer Gaurav Bharadwaj and poet-lyricist Gulzar. Bharadwaj's evocative black and white photographs are paired with Gulzar's exclusive verses, creating a unique dialogue between visual art and poetry.

The collaboration began nearly 20 years ago, as Bharadwaj presented his images to Gulzar, who responded with poetry reflecting the emotions carried by the shots. One striking photo of the Taj Mahal framed by windows embodies the visual-poetic synergy, enhanced by Gulzar's poignant verses.

Throughout the exhibition, Bharadwaj captures fleeting moments, turning them timeless, while Gulzar's words give voice to silent images, described by the poet as picking a drop from the flow of time. The exhibition and its accompanying coffee table book remain open to visitors until November 30.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Britain Adjusts Energy Bill Structure: Taxpayer Shift Sparks Debate

Britain Adjusts Energy Bill Structure: Taxpayer Shift Sparks Debate

 Global
2
Delhi's Air Quality Crisis: Supreme Court Steps in as Schools Remain Open

Delhi's Air Quality Crisis: Supreme Court Steps in as Schools Remain Open

 India
3
Ahmedabad Sets Stage for Historic Commonwealth Games

Ahmedabad Sets Stage for Historic Commonwealth Games

 Global
4
Tragedy in the Skies: Hong Kong's Fiery High-Rise Horror

Tragedy in the Skies: Hong Kong's Fiery High-Rise Horror

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Modern AI models may hold key to understanding how brain actually learns

Technology investments fail without strong organizational values

How quantum tech could collapse existing cryptocurrencies

How blockchain can securely store real emission data from everyday driving

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025