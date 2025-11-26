Heroes of Rezang La: Film '120 Bahadur' Debuted Amid Political Commentary
Akhilesh Yadav praises Farhan Akhtar's '120 Bahadur', highlighting the valor of Indian soldiers in the 1962 Rezang La battle. The film, released on November 21, is viewed as an essential reminder of patriotism. Yadav criticizes the BJP government, accusing it of shrinking India's territory compared to the past.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 26-11-2025 19:23 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 19:23 IST
- Country:
- India
Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav commended Farhan Akhtar's portrayal in the film '120 Bahadur,' applauding its depiction of Indian soldiers' bravery during the 1962 Rezang La battle.
Yadav highlighted the need for the youth to watch the film to appreciate military sacrifices, emphasizing the prowess and valor of the Ahir soldiers depicted.
The former chief minister also launched an attack on the BJP, accusing it of territorial reduction and propagating lies, while stressing the threat posed by continuous land encroachments by China.
Advertisement