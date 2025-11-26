Heroes of Rezang La: Film '120 Bahadur' Debuted Amid Political Commentary

Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav commended Farhan Akhtar's portrayal in the film '120 Bahadur,' applauding its depiction of Indian soldiers' bravery during the 1962 Rezang La battle.

Yadav highlighted the need for the youth to watch the film to appreciate military sacrifices, emphasizing the prowess and valor of the Ahir soldiers depicted.

The former chief minister also launched an attack on the BJP, accusing it of territorial reduction and propagating lies, while stressing the threat posed by continuous land encroachments by China.