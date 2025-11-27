Delhi High Court Shields Ajay Devgn's Personality Rights

The Delhi High Court intervened on Thursday to protect the personality rights of renowned Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn, issuing restrictions against websites and online platforms illegally using his name and images for financial gain. The court's decision comes amid concerns over AI misuse and the emerging threat of deepfake technology.

Justice Manmeet Pritam Singh Arora emphasized the need for a detailed interim order, which is expected to be issued soon. During the proceedings, Ajay Devgn's legal representative, Advocate Pravin Anand, argued against defendants creating commercial merchandise without consent, further involving deepfake content trivializing Devgn's image with other public figures.

In an ongoing effort to safeguard Devgn's publicity rights, Justice Arora urged the concerned parties to initially file grievances with social media platforms before escalating issues to the court. The High Court also stipulated measures to remove explicit and obscene content but withheld decisions on reproduction images until all stakeholders are heard.

