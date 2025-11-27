Left Menu

Delhi High Court Shields Ajay Devgn's Personality Rights

The Delhi High Court has issued an order to protect Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn's personality rights, prohibiting websites and platforms from exploiting his name and image for profit. The court addressed AI misuse and required online platforms to remove obscene content involving the actor, pending further legal orders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-11-2025 16:53 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 16:53 IST
Delhi High Court Shields Ajay Devgn's Personality Rights
Ajay Devgn
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court intervened on Thursday to protect the personality rights of renowned Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn, issuing restrictions against websites and online platforms illegally using his name and images for financial gain. The court's decision comes amid concerns over AI misuse and the emerging threat of deepfake technology.

Justice Manmeet Pritam Singh Arora emphasized the need for a detailed interim order, which is expected to be issued soon. During the proceedings, Ajay Devgn's legal representative, Advocate Pravin Anand, argued against defendants creating commercial merchandise without consent, further involving deepfake content trivializing Devgn's image with other public figures.

In an ongoing effort to safeguard Devgn's publicity rights, Justice Arora urged the concerned parties to initially file grievances with social media platforms before escalating issues to the court. The High Court also stipulated measures to remove explicit and obscene content but withheld decisions on reproduction images until all stakeholders are heard.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pioneering Solutions: CSIR's Quest for Technological Indigenization

Pioneering Solutions: CSIR's Quest for Technological Indigenization

 India
2
Una's Legal Clampdown: Dispelling Chaos After Lalsingi Shootout

Una's Legal Clampdown: Dispelling Chaos After Lalsingi Shootout

 India
3
Diplomatic Tensions Rise: Russia and Poland Consulate Closure Standoff

Diplomatic Tensions Rise: Russia and Poland Consulate Closure Standoff

 Global
4
Transforming the Indian Army: Vision for a Future-Ready Force

Transforming the Indian Army: Vision for a Future-Ready Force

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI ever be conscious? New research lays out most powerful arguments against it

Green taxes boost production but hurt renewable energy access in Africa

Modern AI models may hold key to understanding how brain actually learns

Technology investments fail without strong organizational values

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025