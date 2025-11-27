Left Menu

The Majestic Winter Egg: A Treasure of Imperial Russia

A rare Fabergé egg, crafted for Russia's last ruling family, is up for auction at Christie's, valued at £20 million. Known as the Winter Egg, it features intricate design and historical significance. Only seven remain in private hands, with this one linking back to Czar Nicholas II.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 27-11-2025 17:16 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 17:16 IST
The rare and opulent Fabergé egg known as the Winter Egg is set to dazzle the auction world as it goes under the hammer at Christie's in London. Crafted for the Russian imperial family before the 1917 revolution, it boasts a valuation exceeding £20 million (USD 26.4 million).

Described by Christie's as the 'Mona Lisa' of decorative arts, this exquisite egg symbolizes a masterpiece of craft and design. It is decorated with a snowflake motif in platinum and 4,500 petite diamonds, and opens to reveal a jewel-encrusted basket of quartz flowers, an ode to spring.

Commissioned in 1913 by Czar Nicholas II as an Easter gift for his mother, the egg is among just two designed by the pioneering Alma Pihl. Having changed hands multiple times since it was sold off by Soviet authorities in the 1920s, it's now expected to break previous auction records for Fabergé eggs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

