Maahol: A Fresh Beat in the Indie-Pop Scene

Maahol, an upbeat indie-pop track by Sukh Sandhu and Beat Inspector, captures youthful energy and carefree emotions. Released under Verrsa Vibe, the song comes with a dynamic music video. The production aligns audio and visuals for a digital-first audience while fostering independent talent through Gateway to Bollywood.

Updated: 27-11-2025 17:32 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 17:32 IST
  • Country:
  • India

New Delhi, November 27: A fresh wave hits the independent music scene with the release of Maahol, a vibrant track that combines desi-pop energy with a breezy feel.

The song, featuring Sukh Sandhu's expressive vocals and lyrics, offers a modern beat that resonates with listeners through its catchy melody and rhythmic flow, crafted by Beat Inspector alongside Arron's polishing touches.

Directed by R. Swami, the music video amplifies Maahol's ambiance, employing strong performances and dynamic choreography. As Verrsa Vibe continues supporting independent talent, Maahol marks a pivotal indie-pop release poised for success in 2025.

