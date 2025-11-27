Left Menu

Celebrating a Decade: Pullman and Novotel Define Hospitality in Delhi

Pullman and Novotel New Delhi Aerocity celebrate their 10th anniversary, highlighting their role as key players in Delhi's hospitality scene with 670 rooms and extensive event facilities. The dual-hotel venue celebrated with events throughout November, emphasizing commitment to innovation and exceptional guest experiences.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-11-2025 17:49 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 17:49 IST
Celebrating a Decade: Pullman and Novotel Define Hospitality in Delhi
  • Country:
  • India

Pullman and Novotel New Delhi Aerocity celebrated a major milestone in November as they marked ten years of redefining the hospitality landscape in Delhi. Part of the capital's largest hospitality complex, these twin hotels boast 670 rooms and suites, close to 14,200 sq. m. of versatile event space, and six renowned culinary venues.

Throughout the past decade, the destination has garnered a reputation for hosting international delegations, diplomats, and global travelers, thus solidifying Aerocity's status as a prime spot for business and leisure. Its strategic location and integrated offerings maintain its allure as a preferred regional choice.

In November, a series of celebratory events included a Grand Gala on November 26, 2025, honoring their longstanding guest and partner relationships, alongside the dedicated 'Heartists'. This milestone reaffirms the hotel's commitment to ambitious innovation and crafting meaningful guest experiences.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Served: Mizoram Man Sentenced for Heinous Crime

Justice Served: Mizoram Man Sentenced for Heinous Crime

 India
2
EU Ombudswoman Challenges Hasty Commission Proposals

EU Ombudswoman Challenges Hasty Commission Proposals

 Global
3
Evolving Role of Civil Services: Shaping India’s Future

Evolving Role of Civil Services: Shaping India’s Future

 India
4
Erdogan Praises Pope Leo's Stance in Historic Ankara Visit

Erdogan Praises Pope Leo's Stance in Historic Ankara Visit

 Turkey

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI ever be conscious? New research lays out most powerful arguments against it

Green taxes boost production but hurt renewable energy access in Africa

Modern AI models may hold key to understanding how brain actually learns

Technology investments fail without strong organizational values

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025