Celebrating a Decade: Pullman and Novotel Define Hospitality in Delhi

Pullman and Novotel New Delhi Aerocity celebrated a major milestone in November as they marked ten years of redefining the hospitality landscape in Delhi. Part of the capital's largest hospitality complex, these twin hotels boast 670 rooms and suites, close to 14,200 sq. m. of versatile event space, and six renowned culinary venues.

Throughout the past decade, the destination has garnered a reputation for hosting international delegations, diplomats, and global travelers, thus solidifying Aerocity's status as a prime spot for business and leisure. Its strategic location and integrated offerings maintain its allure as a preferred regional choice.

In November, a series of celebratory events included a Grand Gala on November 26, 2025, honoring their longstanding guest and partner relationships, alongside the dedicated 'Heartists'. This milestone reaffirms the hotel's commitment to ambitious innovation and crafting meaningful guest experiences.

(With inputs from agencies.)