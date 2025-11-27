Left Menu

International Flavors Unite at the Food for Thought Fest 2025

The Food for Thought Fest, held in Ahmedabad from November 13-16, 2025, showcased South Asian culinary diversity. Inaugurated by Gujarat's Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and attended by international dignitaries, the event featured culinary experiences, workshops, and cultural discussions. Organized by S.A.A.G, it celebrated regional and luxury cuisines.

International Flavors Unite at the Food for Thought Fest 2025
The Food for Thought Fest lit up Ahmedabad from November 13 to 16, 2025, celebrating the vibrant culinary tapestry of South Asia. Returning to the Sabarmati Riverfront Centre, the festival was unveiled by Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel. Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and the city's Mayor were in attendance.

Known for its unique blend of gastronomy and culture, this year's fest featured bespoke culinary experiences and was packed with 'infotainment'. Renowned chefs and celebrities explored diverse cuisines through workshops and discussions, enhancing the event's historic status as a platform for cultural exchange.

The South Asian Association for Gastronomy organized the event, marking its recognition by the Associated Press. With international representation and luxury offerings, it continues to create legacies in culinary arts, evidenced by the AMC-SAAG Awards and themed pavilions showcasing luxury and spiritual cuisines.

