Imperial Winter Egg: Faberge Masterpiece Set to Break Records Again

The Faberge Imperial Winter Egg, a priceless artifact commissioned by Tsar Nicholas II for his mother, is set to be auctioned with an estimated price of over $26 million. Known for its exquisite design and craftsmanship, this historical piece could break records at Christie's upcoming 'Classic Week' sale.

Updated: 27-11-2025 19:15 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 19:15 IST
The Faberge Imperial Winter Egg, once commissioned by Tsar Nicholas II as an Easter gift to his mother, is poised to possibly set another auction record. This historical piece, valued at more than $26 million, is highly anticipated on the auction market when it goes under the hammer next week.

Carved in rock crystal with platinum snowflake motifs, the Winter Egg is widely regarded as one of Faberge's finest works for the Imperial family. It opens to reveal a delicately crafted bouquet of flowers, further enhancing its allure among collectors and art historians.

This auction is part of Christie's 'Classic Week', featuring multiple sales including the 'Old Masters Evening Sale'. Another highlight from the series is Gerrit Dou's 'The Flute Player'. The Winter Egg has previously set records at Christie's auctions in 1994 and 2002, securing a notable place in the market of Russian artifacts.

