Intrigue Over Virginia Giuffre's Estate: Legal Battles Intensify

Virginia Giuffre's estate is at the center of multiple legal battles in an Australian court. Her ex-husband, Robert Giuffre, may join the dispute over her estate, along with their children. This follows her connection to high-profile cases involving Jeffrey Epstein and former Prince Andrew.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-11-2025 10:55 IST | Created: 28-11-2025 10:55 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Legal tensions are rising over the estate of Virginia Giuffre, the late accuser of sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, following her tragic suicide in April. Her former husband, Robert Giuffre, an Australian martial arts instructor, may enter the legal arena to stake a claim, according to recent court proceedings.

The courtroom drama unfolds as Giuffre's sons, Noah and Christian, challenge former associates of their late mother over control of the estate. Intriguingly, Robert Giuffre might also seek guardianship of their young daughter, raising questions of potential conflicts of interest.

Adding to the complexity are lawsuits left unresolved at Giuffre's death, including a $10 million defamation claim linked to Epstein. The spotlight shines brighter on this saga due to her prior allegations against Prince Andrew and the release of her memoir, continuing to fuel the controversy surrounding her life and legacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

