Eternal Wisdom: The Bhagavad Gita's Timeless Guide to Righteous Living

The Bhagavad Gita was lauded as a universal guide for righteous living by Vice President C P Radhakrishnan, who attended the Akhil Bhartiya Devasthanam Sammelan during the International Gita Mahotsav 2025 in Kurukshetra.

Radhakrishnan underscored the scripture's teachings on duty, righteousness, and selfless action, stressing its enduring relevance. He noted India's justice and moral conduct systems are deeply rooted in the Gita's principles.

The vice president hailed the annual Gita Mahotsav as a thriving global cultural celebration, showcasing the values of Sanatan Dharma and aiding in the national vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat by 2047.

