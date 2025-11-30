Pope Leo XIV's Historic Visit to Lebanon: A Call for Peace and Unity

Pope Leo XIV delivered a poignant message of peace and reconciliation during his visit to Lebanon, urging the country's political leaders to set aside differences for the common good. His trip comes at a critical time as Lebanon grapples with economic challenges and deep political divisions.

Arriving in Beirut as part of his first papal journey, Leo sought to reinforce the Christian community in the Middle East and offer hope to the Lebanese people amid ongoing tensions with Israel and internal disputes over issues such as Hezbollah's disarmament.

Despite a ceasefire with Israel last year, Lebanon remains on edge, and Leo's visit highlights the urgent need for unity. His presence is a symbol of solidarity, emphasizing the importance of coexistence and national unity as Lebanon navigates these turbulent times.

(With inputs from agencies.)