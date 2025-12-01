Left Menu

Nagaland's Growth and Heritage Shine on Statehood Day

President Droupadi Murmu commended Nagaland on its Statehood Day, celebrating its rich culture, natural beauty, and progress in sustainable development. Formed on December 1, 1963, Nagaland's tribal diversity and heritage are sources of pride. Murmu wished the state a bright, prosperous, and peaceful future.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-12-2025 08:59 IST | Created: 01-12-2025 08:59 IST
  • Country:
  • India

On Monday, President Droupadi Murmu extended her greetings to the people of Nagaland on the occasion of their statehood day, commending the northeastern state for its impressive progress in sustainable development.

Nagaland, which celebrates its formation on December 1, 1963, has been praised for its rich culture and immense natural beauty.

President Murmu highlighted the state's tribal diversity and unique heritage as sources of immense pride, expressing her hopes for a bright, prosperous, and peaceful future for the people of Nagaland.

(With inputs from agencies.)

