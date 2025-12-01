Nagaland's Growth and Heritage Shine on Statehood Day

On Monday, President Droupadi Murmu extended her greetings to the people of Nagaland on the occasion of their statehood day, commending the northeastern state for its impressive progress in sustainable development.

Nagaland, which celebrates its formation on December 1, 1963, has been praised for its rich culture and immense natural beauty.

President Murmu highlighted the state's tribal diversity and unique heritage as sources of immense pride, expressing her hopes for a bright, prosperous, and peaceful future for the people of Nagaland.

(With inputs from agencies.)