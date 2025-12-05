Yogi Adityanath's 'One District, One Cuisine' Drive to Boost Uttar Pradesh's Culinary Identity

In a strategic move, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced the 'One District, One Cuisine' (ODOC) initiative on Friday to showcase the unique culinary traditions of each district. This endeavor is set to enhance the state's cultural identity and bring local heritage to the forefront.

Building on the success of the 'One District, One Product' (ODOP) scheme, which has significantly contributed to Uttar Pradesh's economic growth since 2018, the chief minister aims to expand its reach. ODOP 2.0 is designed to bolster local industries and increase export potential, with a focus on modern consumer demands and quality standards.

In a momentous milestone, Lucknow was welcomed into UNESCO's Creative Cities Network for gastronomy, a testament to its rich culinary legacy. These initiatives together promise to elevate Uttar Pradesh's presence on the global stage, fostering sustainable growth and employment through innovation and strategic market integration.