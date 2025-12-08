Left Menu

Vande Mataram: A Controversial Legacy Revisited by Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi criticized past Congress actions surrounding Vande Mataram, linking them to politics of appeasement and India's partition. He praised the song as crucial to India's national identity and resilience, urging for its inspirational message towards achieving a developed India by 2047.

Updated: 08-12-2025 17:50 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a critique against historical Congress decisions, suggesting they compromised Vande Mataram, a national song synonymous with India's strength and unity, due to appeasement politics.

Modi linked these actions to the partition of India, arguing that the Congress's approach undermined national unity at a critical juncture in history.

He championed Vande Mataram as a source of inspiration for modern India, calling for its ideals to guide the nation's journey towards prosperity and resilience by 2047.

