Vande Mataram: A Controversial Legacy Revisited by Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a critique against historical Congress decisions, suggesting they compromised Vande Mataram, a national song synonymous with India's strength and unity, due to appeasement politics.

Modi linked these actions to the partition of India, arguing that the Congress's approach undermined national unity at a critical juncture in history.

He championed Vande Mataram as a source of inspiration for modern India, calling for its ideals to guide the nation's journey towards prosperity and resilience by 2047.

(With inputs from agencies.)