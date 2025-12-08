Left Menu

Threats Loom Over Pawan Singh Amid Gang Rivalry

Bhojpuri star Pawan Singh has reported receiving threats from unidentified callers linked to the infamous Lawrence Bishnoi gang. The threats warned against collaboration with actor Salman Khan. Mumbai Police is investigating the matter, with implications tied to the historical enmity from the blackbuck poaching case.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 08-12-2025 18:35 IST | Created: 08-12-2025 18:35 IST
Threats Loom Over Pawan Singh Amid Gang Rivalry
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Bhojpuri star Pawan Singh has come under threat from unidentified individuals claiming links to the infamous Lawrence Bishnoi gang. The threats specifically targeted Singh's association with Bollywood actor Salman Khan, prompting Singh's team to lodge a formal complaint with the Mumbai Police.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 9) Dixit Gedam confirmed receiving the complaint. Singh's manager reported persistent threatening calls demanding that Singh avoid sharing any stage or screen space with Salman Khan, or face severe consequences.

This incident is rooted in a long-standing feud involving the Bishnoi community, which dates back to actor Salman Khan's controversial blackbuck poaching case in 1998. Mumbai Police suspects broader gang-related activities amidst ongoing investigations into the recent threats.

TRENDING

1
Border Tensions Reignite: Thailand and Cambodia Clash Amidst Fragile Ceasefire

Border Tensions Reignite: Thailand and Cambodia Clash Amidst Fragile Ceasefi...

 Global
2
Steve Smith Clears Air Over Nathan Lyon's Ashes Test Exclusion

Steve Smith Clears Air Over Nathan Lyon's Ashes Test Exclusion

 Australia
3
F1 Revolution: 2026 Ushers in New Era With No DRS and Enhanced Battery Power

F1 Revolution: 2026 Ushers in New Era With No DRS and Enhanced Battery Power

 Global
4
Nepal Honors Gen Z Martyrs: Names Displayed Across Districts

Nepal Honors Gen Z Martyrs: Names Displayed Across Districts

 Nepal

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Medical AI can erase risky knowledge without losing clinical skill

Global South at risk of digital dependency without decentralized AI governance

Global power systems unprepared as AI workloads push need for energy intelligence

Four breakthrough fronts driving next-generation solar-assisted greenhouses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025