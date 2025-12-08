Threats Loom Over Pawan Singh Amid Gang Rivalry

Bhojpuri star Pawan Singh has come under threat from unidentified individuals claiming links to the infamous Lawrence Bishnoi gang. The threats specifically targeted Singh's association with Bollywood actor Salman Khan, prompting Singh's team to lodge a formal complaint with the Mumbai Police.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 9) Dixit Gedam confirmed receiving the complaint. Singh's manager reported persistent threatening calls demanding that Singh avoid sharing any stage or screen space with Salman Khan, or face severe consequences.

This incident is rooted in a long-standing feud involving the Bishnoi community, which dates back to actor Salman Khan's controversial blackbuck poaching case in 1998. Mumbai Police suspects broader gang-related activities amidst ongoing investigations into the recent threats.