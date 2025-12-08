Social Media Miracle: Lost Man Reunites with Family After 15 Years

After 15 long years, Baldev, who vanished on his way to his first posting with the General Reserve Engineer Force, has been joyously reunited with his family, thanks to the power of social media.

The emotional reunion took place in Ghirtholi village, Himachal Pradesh, where villagers celebrated his return with traditional festivities. Baldev first went missing when he got lost on his way to Tripura, shortly after speaking to his family from Delhi.

Suffering from memory loss, Baldev spent years in a cow shelter and later with a family in Rajasthan. His family stumbled upon a video of him on Facebook, leading to his emotional return. Despite his weakened memory, this heartfelt reunion brought immense joy to his community.

