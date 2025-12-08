The Enduring Power of 'Vande Mataram'
BJP MP Anurag Singh Thakur emphasized the importance of 'Vande Mataram' as a 'maha mantra' for patriots, criticizing Congress for its alleged indifference. Thakur's comments came during a Lok Sabha debate marking 150 years of the national song, highlighting its role in Indian nationalism.
- Country:
- India
In a critique aimed squarely at Congress, BJP MP Anurag Singh Thakur argued that 'Vande Mataram' transcends being merely a song, asserting it as a 'maha mantra' for patriots while accusing some of viewing it as an allergen due to divisive political inclinations.
Speaking in Lok Sabha during a session commemorating 150 years of 'Vande Mataram,' Thakur underscored the anthem's everlasting vitality, noting historical resistance from figures like Jinnah and its modern-day detractors. He suggested the Congress is haunted by past missteps, worrying that this reflects their current anxiety.
Thakur further lambasted Congress's past governance choices, particularly a move made in 2006 under the UPA to render the singing of 'Vande Mataram' voluntary. He posits the anthem as a pillar of nationalism, urging all Indians to honor the tricolour and this enduring symbol.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Unity in Diversity: Owaisi's Stand Against Religious Patriotism
Patriotism Beyond Religion: Owaisi's Stand on Vande Mataram Debate
Vande Mataram Debate Sparks Political Clash in Lok Sabha
Political Firestorm Ignites Over 'Vande Mataram' Debate in Lok Sabha
Govt having debate on ''Vande Mataram'' to divert attention of people: Priyanka Gandhi in Lok Sabha.