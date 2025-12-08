The Enduring Power of 'Vande Mataram'

In a critique aimed squarely at Congress, BJP MP Anurag Singh Thakur argued that 'Vande Mataram' transcends being merely a song, asserting it as a 'maha mantra' for patriots while accusing some of viewing it as an allergen due to divisive political inclinations.

Speaking in Lok Sabha during a session commemorating 150 years of 'Vande Mataram,' Thakur underscored the anthem's everlasting vitality, noting historical resistance from figures like Jinnah and its modern-day detractors. He suggested the Congress is haunted by past missteps, worrying that this reflects their current anxiety.

Thakur further lambasted Congress's past governance choices, particularly a move made in 2006 under the UPA to render the singing of 'Vande Mataram' voluntary. He posits the anthem as a pillar of nationalism, urging all Indians to honor the tricolour and this enduring symbol.

