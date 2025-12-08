Left Menu

The Enduring Power of 'Vande Mataram'

BJP MP Anurag Singh Thakur emphasized the importance of 'Vande Mataram' as a 'maha mantra' for patriots, criticizing Congress for its alleged indifference. Thakur's comments came during a Lok Sabha debate marking 150 years of the national song, highlighting its role in Indian nationalism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-12-2025 20:46 IST | Created: 08-12-2025 20:46 IST
The Enduring Power of 'Vande Mataram'
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a critique aimed squarely at Congress, BJP MP Anurag Singh Thakur argued that 'Vande Mataram' transcends being merely a song, asserting it as a 'maha mantra' for patriots while accusing some of viewing it as an allergen due to divisive political inclinations.

Speaking in Lok Sabha during a session commemorating 150 years of 'Vande Mataram,' Thakur underscored the anthem's everlasting vitality, noting historical resistance from figures like Jinnah and its modern-day detractors. He suggested the Congress is haunted by past missteps, worrying that this reflects their current anxiety.

Thakur further lambasted Congress's past governance choices, particularly a move made in 2006 under the UPA to render the singing of 'Vande Mataram' voluntary. He posits the anthem as a pillar of nationalism, urging all Indians to honor the tricolour and this enduring symbol.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Border Tensions Reignite: Thailand and Cambodia Clash Amidst Fragile Ceasefire

Border Tensions Reignite: Thailand and Cambodia Clash Amidst Fragile Ceasefi...

 Global
2
Steve Smith Clears Air Over Nathan Lyon's Ashes Test Exclusion

Steve Smith Clears Air Over Nathan Lyon's Ashes Test Exclusion

 Australia
3
F1 Revolution: 2026 Ushers in New Era With No DRS and Enhanced Battery Power

F1 Revolution: 2026 Ushers in New Era With No DRS and Enhanced Battery Power

 Global
4
Nepal Honors Gen Z Martyrs: Names Displayed Across Districts

Nepal Honors Gen Z Martyrs: Names Displayed Across Districts

 Nepal

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Medical AI can erase risky knowledge without losing clinical skill

Global South at risk of digital dependency without decentralized AI governance

Global power systems unprepared as AI workloads push need for energy intelligence

Four breakthrough fronts driving next-generation solar-assisted greenhouses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025