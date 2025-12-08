Left Menu

Team Mohota Shines in Stunning Victory at Bridge Championship

Team Mohota caused a major upset at the Ashok Ruia Memorial Winter National Bridge Championship by defeating defending champions Indian Railways. They will compete against Team Hemant Jalan in the final. Additionally, Swarnendu Banerjee and Raju Tolani won the Phoenix Market City IMP pairs event with 96.3 international match points.

  • India

In a surprising turn of events, Team Mohota toppled defending champions Indian Railways with a score of 173-121 in the Ashok Ruia Memorial Winter National Bridge Championship, securing a place in the final of the Gold Cup team event.

The final showdown will feature Team Mohota against Team Hemant Jalan, who advanced by defeating former champions Formidables 119-95 in a tense semifinal clash at the Biswa Bangla Convention Centre in New Town.

Meanwhile, in the Phoenix Market City IMP pairs event, the duo Swarnendu Banerjee and Raju Tolani clinched the championship with 96.3 IMPs. Runners-up Swapan Desai and Pijush Kanti Baroi scored 85.5 IMPs, closely followed by Wrik Chakraborty and Prasanta Bera at 79.9 IMPs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

