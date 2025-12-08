Left Menu

Raksha Sutra Movement: A Battle to Save Cedar Trees

Environmentalists and locals have pledged to protect cedar trees on the Gangotri National Highway in Uttarakhand by tying 'Raksha Sutras'. The movement aims to prevent the cutting down of trees for road widening, with notable support from former Union Ministers and various activists.

In Uttarakhand, environmentalists have taken an innovative step to protect the venerable cedar trees along the Gangotri National Highway by tying 'Raksha Sutras' around them. This ceremonial action underscores a growing movement to preserve these trees amid plans to widen the road between Jhala and Bhaironghati.

Led by environmentalists Suresh Bhai and Kalpana Thakur, individuals from across India gathered in Harsil, Uttarkashi to participate in this symbolic initiative. Among the supporters are local residents, volunteers of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), and high-profile figures like former Union Ministers Dr. Murli Manohar Joshi and Dr. Karan Singh.

Suresh Bhai, a key figure in the 'Raksha Sutra Movement', has challenged the official count of marked trees, asserting a more extensive ecological impact. He urges for a road width reduction to protect the delicate Himalayan environment, emphasizing sustainable solutions in infrastructure development.

