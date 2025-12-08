Syria's New Dawn: From War to Rebirth
Syrians celebrate the first anniversary of President Ahmed al-Sharaa's rule after Bashar al-Assad's overthrow. The nation works towards stability amid ongoing challenges, including sectarian violence. Sharaa promises a just society and strengthens international relations. Yet, regional autonomy conflicts persist, and peace remains fragile as Syria rebuilds.
Syrians marked the first anniversary of Bashar al-Assad's overthrow with celebrations in major cities, while the nation struggles to gain stability and recover from years of war.
President Ahmed al-Sharaa expressed a vision for a promising future, describing it as a shift from a 'dark chapter' in history, following his rise to power after Assad fled.
Sharaa pledged to rebuild Syria inclusively, improving foreign ties while facing challenges like sectarian violence and regional autonomy claims.
