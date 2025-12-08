Left Menu

Globe Nominations Set Stage for Oscar Race

The dark comedy "One Battle After Another" leads the 2023 Golden Globe nominations with nine nods. Leonardo DiCaprio stars in the film as a washed-up revolutionary. Other key nominees include "Sentimental Value," "Sinners," and "Hamnet." The Golden Globes ceremony, hosted by Nikki Glaser, will occur on January 11.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-12-2025 21:34 IST | Created: 08-12-2025 21:34 IST
The 2023 Golden Globe nominations are in, with dark comedy "One Battle After Another" dominating the list for potential accolades. Accumulating a total of nine nominations, the film features Leonardo DiCaprio as its lead in a thrilling plot centered on a washed-up revolutionary protecting his daughter.

The film, directed by Paul Thomas Anderson, will face fierce competition in the best movie musical or comedy category, with contenders like "Marty Supreme" and "Bugonia." Ahead of the Academy Awards, the Golden Globes set a crucial precedent in Hollywood's award season.

Beyond films, new podcast categories reveal nominees such as "Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard" and "Good Hang with Amy Poehler." The show airs January 11 on CBS and Paramount+, with Nikki Glaser hosting for the second time. Globe winners, selected from over 300 journalists, pave the way for Oscar hopefuls.

(With inputs from agencies.)

