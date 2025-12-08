India Rallies for Global Big Cat Protection

In a significant initiative to secure the future of the world's big cats, India has urged nations globally to strengthen their cooperation. Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav appealed to big cat range countries to participate in the International Big Cat Alliance (IBCA), where strategies will be shared before the Global Big Cats Summit, slated for next year.

During a high-level meeting with ambassadors and high commissioners, Yadav highlighted IBCA as a partnership-driven endeavor, part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision. He underscored that these apex predators — tigers, lions, snow leopards, cheetahs, leopards, pumas, and jaguars — are vital for maintaining ecological balance.

Yadav encouraged more countries to join the alliance, transforming it into a platform for strength-sharing and learning. He spotlighted India's conservation ethos, emphasizing that conservation is integrated into the nation's lifestyle. The initiative has progressed with a Secretariat in New Delhi and collaborations with 18 member countries and numerous international bodies.