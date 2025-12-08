Left Menu

India Rallies for Global Big Cat Protection

India has called for enhanced international collaboration to safeguard the seven big cat species. Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav, during a meeting with global diplomats, emphasized India's commitment to the International Big Cat Alliance (IBCA) and stressed ecological balance alongside economic progress, with a summit planned for next year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-12-2025 22:19 IST | Created: 08-12-2025 22:19 IST
India Rallies for Global Big Cat Protection
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant initiative to secure the future of the world's big cats, India has urged nations globally to strengthen their cooperation. Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav appealed to big cat range countries to participate in the International Big Cat Alliance (IBCA), where strategies will be shared before the Global Big Cats Summit, slated for next year.

During a high-level meeting with ambassadors and high commissioners, Yadav highlighted IBCA as a partnership-driven endeavor, part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision. He underscored that these apex predators — tigers, lions, snow leopards, cheetahs, leopards, pumas, and jaguars — are vital for maintaining ecological balance.

Yadav encouraged more countries to join the alliance, transforming it into a platform for strength-sharing and learning. He spotlighted India's conservation ethos, emphasizing that conservation is integrated into the nation's lifestyle. The initiative has progressed with a Secretariat in New Delhi and collaborations with 18 member countries and numerous international bodies.

TRENDING

1
Border Tensions Reignite: Thailand and Cambodia Clash Amidst Fragile Ceasefire

Border Tensions Reignite: Thailand and Cambodia Clash Amidst Fragile Ceasefi...

 Global
2
Steve Smith Clears Air Over Nathan Lyon's Ashes Test Exclusion

Steve Smith Clears Air Over Nathan Lyon's Ashes Test Exclusion

 Australia
3
F1 Revolution: 2026 Ushers in New Era With No DRS and Enhanced Battery Power

F1 Revolution: 2026 Ushers in New Era With No DRS and Enhanced Battery Power

 Global
4
Nepal Honors Gen Z Martyrs: Names Displayed Across Districts

Nepal Honors Gen Z Martyrs: Names Displayed Across Districts

 Nepal

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Medical AI can erase risky knowledge without losing clinical skill

Global South at risk of digital dependency without decentralized AI governance

Global power systems unprepared as AI workloads push need for energy intelligence

Four breakthrough fronts driving next-generation solar-assisted greenhouses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025