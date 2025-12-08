Left Menu

Post Malone Puts Guwahati on the Global Music Map

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma lauded Post Malone's performance in Guwahati as a historic event marking the city's debut on the world entertainment stage. The CM anticipates similar events in Silchar and Jorhat to boost local economies. The concert reflects Assam's new 'concert tourism' initiative.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 08-12-2025 21:45 IST | Created: 08-12-2025 21:45 IST
Post Malone Puts Guwahati on the Global Music Map
Post Malone
  • Country:
  • India

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced that American rapper and singer Post Malone's performance in Guwahati marks a 'historic occasion,' elevating the city to the global entertainment stage. Sarma expressed hopes for future concerts in Silchar and Jorhat to boost local economies, underscoring the significance of this event.

As the inaugural event under Assam's new concert tourism policy, this performance by a globally recognized artist holds special importance for the state. Sarma welcomed Malone to Assam, hailing it as a milestone for the region's cultural journey. The CM had earlier attempted to host Shakira, a plan still in the works.

The concert, supported by the Assam government and partners like Bigtree Entertainment, saw more than 20,000 tickets sold. Local authorities ensured smooth operations, emphasizing Assam's commitment to becoming a cultural hub. Post Malone's diverse musical accolades include Billboard and Grammy nominations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Border Tensions Reignite: Thailand and Cambodia Clash Amidst Fragile Ceasefire

Border Tensions Reignite: Thailand and Cambodia Clash Amidst Fragile Ceasefi...

 Global
2
Steve Smith Clears Air Over Nathan Lyon's Ashes Test Exclusion

Steve Smith Clears Air Over Nathan Lyon's Ashes Test Exclusion

 Australia
3
F1 Revolution: 2026 Ushers in New Era With No DRS and Enhanced Battery Power

F1 Revolution: 2026 Ushers in New Era With No DRS and Enhanced Battery Power

 Global
4
Nepal Honors Gen Z Martyrs: Names Displayed Across Districts

Nepal Honors Gen Z Martyrs: Names Displayed Across Districts

 Nepal

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Medical AI can erase risky knowledge without losing clinical skill

Global South at risk of digital dependency without decentralized AI governance

Global power systems unprepared as AI workloads push need for energy intelligence

Four breakthrough fronts driving next-generation solar-assisted greenhouses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025