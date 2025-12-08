Post Malone Puts Guwahati on the Global Music Map

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced that American rapper and singer Post Malone's performance in Guwahati marks a 'historic occasion,' elevating the city to the global entertainment stage. Sarma expressed hopes for future concerts in Silchar and Jorhat to boost local economies, underscoring the significance of this event.

As the inaugural event under Assam's new concert tourism policy, this performance by a globally recognized artist holds special importance for the state. Sarma welcomed Malone to Assam, hailing it as a milestone for the region's cultural journey. The CM had earlier attempted to host Shakira, a plan still in the works.

The concert, supported by the Assam government and partners like Bigtree Entertainment, saw more than 20,000 tickets sold. Local authorities ensured smooth operations, emphasizing Assam's commitment to becoming a cultural hub. Post Malone's diverse musical accolades include Billboard and Grammy nominations.

(With inputs from agencies.)