Left Menu

Coach McCullum Backs Pope and Smith Amid Ashes Challenges

Following two successive defeats, England's head coach Brendon McCullum supports Ollie Pope as the No. 3 despite modest performance, while also expressing confidence in newcomer Jamie Smith. Despite Smith's scoring struggles, McCullum emphasizes Smith's hard work and potential ahead of the third Ashes Test in Adelaide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-12-2025 22:39 IST | Created: 08-12-2025 22:39 IST
Coach McCullum Backs Pope and Smith Amid Ashes Challenges
Ollie Pope. (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In the wake of England's back-to-back losses to Australia in the initial Ashes Tests, head coach Brendon McCullum has expressed unwavering support for Ollie Pope as England's No. 3. Despite Pope scoring 105 runs across four innings, McCullum remains confident in his place in the lineup.

Further backing came from McCullum for another player, Jamie Smith, who joined the squad at the onset of 2024. McCullum praised Smith's hard work and straightforward approach to the game, noting that although Smith has struggled to score, he remains confident in his potential, especially in the Adelaide conditions.

As England trails 2-0 in the series after Australia's dominant eight-wicket wins, all eyes are on December 17 when the third Test will be played at the Adelaide Oval. The England squad, led by captain Ben Stokes, is determined to turn the tide in the upcoming clash.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Border Tensions Reignite: Thailand and Cambodia Clash Amidst Fragile Ceasefire

Border Tensions Reignite: Thailand and Cambodia Clash Amidst Fragile Ceasefi...

 Global
2
Steve Smith Clears Air Over Nathan Lyon's Ashes Test Exclusion

Steve Smith Clears Air Over Nathan Lyon's Ashes Test Exclusion

 Australia
3
F1 Revolution: 2026 Ushers in New Era With No DRS and Enhanced Battery Power

F1 Revolution: 2026 Ushers in New Era With No DRS and Enhanced Battery Power

 Global
4
Nepal Honors Gen Z Martyrs: Names Displayed Across Districts

Nepal Honors Gen Z Martyrs: Names Displayed Across Districts

 Nepal

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Medical AI can erase risky knowledge without losing clinical skill

Global South at risk of digital dependency without decentralized AI governance

Global power systems unprepared as AI workloads push need for energy intelligence

Four breakthrough fronts driving next-generation solar-assisted greenhouses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025