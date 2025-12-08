Coach McCullum Backs Pope and Smith Amid Ashes Challenges

In the wake of England's back-to-back losses to Australia in the initial Ashes Tests, head coach Brendon McCullum has expressed unwavering support for Ollie Pope as England's No. 3. Despite Pope scoring 105 runs across four innings, McCullum remains confident in his place in the lineup.

Further backing came from McCullum for another player, Jamie Smith, who joined the squad at the onset of 2024. McCullum praised Smith's hard work and straightforward approach to the game, noting that although Smith has struggled to score, he remains confident in his potential, especially in the Adelaide conditions.

As England trails 2-0 in the series after Australia's dominant eight-wicket wins, all eyes are on December 17 when the third Test will be played at the Adelaide Oval. The England squad, led by captain Ben Stokes, is determined to turn the tide in the upcoming clash.

(With inputs from agencies.)