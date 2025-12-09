Empowering India's Beauty Professionals: Streax Professional's Partnership with Krishnashray Gurukul

Streax Professional, a leading division of Hygienic Research Institute Pvt. Ltd., has expanded its Knowledge Partnership with Krishnashray Gurukul SEDI to empower future beauty professionals. This announcement was marked by the visit of Rochelle Chhabra, Head of Streax Professional, on December 1st and 2nd, 2025, for the inauguration of the Assistant Beauty Therapist Lab.

The new lab, created to replicate real salon settings, aims to provide hands-on learning and industry-ready skills for trainees. Chhabra's visit underscored the commitment to unlocking careers and shaping futures in the beauty industry. She emphasized the significance of skill development as a foundation for confidence and lifelong opportunity.

This partnership is further bolstered by plans for specialized training programs for top performers and a forthcoming formal Memorandum of Understanding (MoU). Representatives from Krishnashray Foundation expressed gratitude, highlighting the initiative's role in enhancing training quality and expanding career possibilities for trainees.

(With inputs from agencies.)