Borthwick's Bold Gamble: England's Revamped Rugby Line-up Faces Italy

England's rugby team is undergoing a significant transformation under coach Steve Borthwick, who announced nine changes to his starting XV for the Six Nations clash with Italy. This overhaul includes the introduction of Fin Smith at flyhalf and Seb Atkinson at centre, aiming to elevate England's current performance.

Italy, still in search of a win against England after 32 tests, sees a real opportunity due to home advantage, their improving form, and England's experimental squad. England finds itself on the back foot after recent losses, dropping to fourth in the Six Nations standings.

Borthwick addressed the media, emphasizing the need for improved performances and adherence to team standards. With key injuries and strategic adjustments, England aims to return to winning ways and remind audiences of their potential at the Stadio Olimpico this Saturday.

(With inputs from agencies.)