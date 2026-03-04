Left Menu

UAE Faces Wave of Cyber Attacks Amid Regional Tensions

The UAE reported over 1,000 attacks after Iran's retaliatory actions in response to U.S.-Israeli strikes. The UAE foreign ministry stated that there have been no changes to its defensive policy, but they retain the right to defend themselves.

04-03-2026
The United Arab Emirates announced on Tuesday that it has experienced more than 1,000 attacks following Iran's retaliatory measures against U.S.-Israeli strikes.

Despite the surge in aggression, the UAE's foreign ministry confirmed that no decision has been made to alter its current defensive posture.

Nevertheless, the UAE insists on maintaining its right to self-defense amidst escalating tensions in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

