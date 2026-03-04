Venezuela's PDVSA Secures U.S. Oil Contracts to Stabilize Market

Venezuela's state-run oil company, PDVSA, has announced the signing of oil supply contracts that will see its products exported to the United States. The move is part of efforts to stabilize the global oil market.

In a statement distributed via Telegram, PDVSA did not reveal the names of the contract counterparties. However, the company emphasized that these contracts are strategically aimed at contributing to global market stability.

Alongside the announcement, PDVSA renewed its call for the United States to lift economic sanctions imposed on the country, a plea that has been echoed consistently by Venezuelan authorities.