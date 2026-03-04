Left Menu

Venezuela's PDVSA Secures U.S. Oil Contracts to Stabilize Market

Venezuela's PDVSA announced signing oil supply contracts for exports to the U.S., aiming to stabilize the global oil market. The company's statement, shared on Telegram, omitted details of the counterparties. PDVSA reiterated its plea for the U.S. to lift sanctions on Venezuela.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Caracas | Updated: 04-03-2026 02:06 IST | Created: 04-03-2026 02:06 IST
Venezuela's PDVSA Secures U.S. Oil Contracts to Stabilize Market
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Venezuela

Venezuela's state-run oil company, PDVSA, has announced the signing of oil supply contracts that will see its products exported to the United States. The move is part of efforts to stabilize the global oil market.

In a statement distributed via Telegram, PDVSA did not reveal the names of the contract counterparties. However, the company emphasized that these contracts are strategically aimed at contributing to global market stability.

Alongside the announcement, PDVSA renewed its call for the United States to lift economic sanctions imposed on the country, a plea that has been echoed consistently by Venezuelan authorities.

TRENDING

1
Stranded in the Skies: U.S. Rushes Evacuation Amid Middle East Turmoil

Stranded in the Skies: U.S. Rushes Evacuation Amid Middle East Turmoil

 Global
2
High Stakes in Texas: Senate Primaries and Political Maneuvering

High Stakes in Texas: Senate Primaries and Political Maneuvering

 United States
3
Merz Pushes Trump for Stronger Stance on Russia

Merz Pushes Trump for Stronger Stance on Russia

 Global
4
Middle East Conflict Halts ATP Challenger in UAE

Middle East Conflict Halts ATP Challenger in UAE

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026