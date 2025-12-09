Red Fort Aftermath: Lives Changed by Tragedy

The Red Fort blast on November 10 has left an indelible mark on the lives of many, claiming 15 lives and injuring scores. The incident, which erupted when a car exploded, shattered families and communities, plunging them into a harrowing month-long journey of grief and unanswered questions.

Among the victims, Amar Kataria and Noman's families have been struggling. Amar's young son still anticipates his father's return, while his wife Kriti remains engulfed in silence. Similarly, Noman's family wrestles with the truth as his brother, who is ill, remains unaware of his death.

Survivors like Ankush Sharma continue to endure the painful repercussions of the blast. Despite being discharged from hospitals, the psychological and physical scars persist, affecting their lives profoundly. For many affected, the Red Fort blast has created a relentless night with no sign of dawn.

(With inputs from agencies.)