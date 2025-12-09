Celebrating Buddhist Heritage: India-Nepal Cultural Festival Unites Traditions

The third India-Nepal Cultural Festival unfolded in Lumbini, celebrating the rich cultural heritage of India and Nepal with a focus on Buddhism. A wide range of cultural performances highlighted this significant intersection of traditions.

The event was a collaborative effort, organized by the Indian Embassy, Lumbini Development Trust, and Lumbini Buddhist University. It was inaugurated by Lumbini Province Governor Krishna Bahadur Gharti Magar and India's External Affairs Ministry's Additional Secretary Muni Mahawar.

Notably, the festival featured a seminar titled 'Nepal-India Buddhist Heritage: A Common Legacy,' bringing together scholars to emphasize the shared Buddhist heritage's role in fortifying cultural ties between the neighboring nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)