Unity and Empowerment: A Call to Action at the Hindu Dharma Conference

During the Hindu Dharma Conference in Kota, former VHP leader Praveen Togadia highlighted the significance of Hindu unity and cultural preservation for national security. He proposed that establishing Hanuman Chalisa centers in Hindu localities would strengthen the community's identity and help prevent religious conversions.

Togadia also addressed the economic and political empowerment of Hindus, urging them to become influential both commercially and strategically. He referenced Israel's national strength as a model to emulate and called for societal solidarity to prevent any decline in the Hindu population.

Concerns about increased infiltration and potential displacement in regions like Kashmir were raised, with calls for legal measures to control these issues. Other speakers emphasized the preservation of natural resources and the need for economic empowerment as key to sustaining the Hindu community's future.

