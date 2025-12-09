Left Menu

Unity and Empowerment: A Call to Action at the Hindu Dharma Conference

Praveen Togadia, former VHP leader, emphasized the need for Hindu unity and strength at the Hindu Dharma Conference in Kota. He advocated for the establishment of Hanuman Chalisa centers and economic empowerment while voicing concerns over cultural preservation, population control, and political influence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kota(Raj) | Updated: 09-12-2025 21:25 IST
Unity and Empowerment: A Call to Action at the Hindu Dharma Conference
During the Hindu Dharma Conference in Kota, former VHP leader Praveen Togadia highlighted the significance of Hindu unity and cultural preservation for national security. He proposed that establishing Hanuman Chalisa centers in Hindu localities would strengthen the community's identity and help prevent religious conversions.

Togadia also addressed the economic and political empowerment of Hindus, urging them to become influential both commercially and strategically. He referenced Israel's national strength as a model to emulate and called for societal solidarity to prevent any decline in the Hindu population.

Concerns about increased infiltration and potential displacement in regions like Kashmir were raised, with calls for legal measures to control these issues. Other speakers emphasized the preservation of natural resources and the need for economic empowerment as key to sustaining the Hindu community's future.

AI-fintech adoption enhances profitability, ESG disclosure and shock resistance

Human-integrated AI development is faster and safer than full automation

Generative AI driving major shifts in teaching, research and governance worldwide

Generative AI proven to strengthen student reasoning skills, especially problem-solving

