Left Menu

Generous Devotees Boost Tirumala’s Charitable Trust

Devotees make substantial contributions to Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams, enhancing its charitable endeavors. A devotee from Tamil Nadu contributes Rs 1 crore to a trust providing free medical treatment for critical conditions. Additionally, two vehicles worth Rs 19 lakh are donated, underscoring community support for the temple's humanitarian efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tirupati | Updated: 10-12-2025 13:06 IST | Created: 10-12-2025 13:06 IST
Generous Devotees Boost Tirumala’s Charitable Trust
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In an inspiring act of generosity, a devoted follower from Tamil Nadu donated Rs 1 crore to the Sri Venkateswara Pranadana Trust, affiliated with the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD). The trust provides essential medical treatment at no cost to patients suffering from life-threatening illnesses.

M Sowmya, hailing from Erode, presented a demand draft to TTD's additional executive officer, Ch Venkaiah Chowdary, on Tuesday, as confirmed by an official press release from the temple administration. The funds will support the trust's efforts in funding costly medical procedures related to the heart, brain, and cancer.

In a further display of community support, TTD received two car donations valued at Rs 19 lakh. Arjun Kollikonda from Tirupati gifted an electric car worth Rs 10 lakh, and Saravanan Karunakaran from Tamil Nadu contributed a car worth Rs 9 lakh. Ceremonial rituals honored these generous gifts, with keys officially handed to temple Peishkar, Ramakrishna.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rising Tensions: U.S. Criticizes China Over Radar Targeting of Japanese Aircraft

Rising Tensions: U.S. Criticizes China Over Radar Targeting of Japanese Airc...

 Global
2
Conspiracy Uncovered: The Battle for Karnataka's Forest Land

Conspiracy Uncovered: The Battle for Karnataka's Forest Land

 India
3
MGM Slam: Tennis Titans Clash in Vegas for Million-Dollar Prize

MGM Slam: Tennis Titans Clash in Vegas for Million-Dollar Prize

 Global
4
When you win elections, EC is great; when you lose, EC is incompetent, such double standards will not work: Amit Shah in Lok Sabha.

When you win elections, EC is great; when you lose, EC is incompetent, such ...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Reinventing Health Supply Chains for Climate Resilience and Emission Reduction

From Coal to Clean Jobs: How Nations Support Workers in the Shift to Sustainability

Psychosis in the Machine: RAND Study Probes AI’s Cognitive Dangers and Strategic Risks

Libya 2025: Turning Oil Wealth into Sustainable Growth Amid Deep Governance Strains

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025