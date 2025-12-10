Generous Devotees Boost Tirumala’s Charitable Trust

In an inspiring act of generosity, a devoted follower from Tamil Nadu donated Rs 1 crore to the Sri Venkateswara Pranadana Trust, affiliated with the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD). The trust provides essential medical treatment at no cost to patients suffering from life-threatening illnesses.

M Sowmya, hailing from Erode, presented a demand draft to TTD's additional executive officer, Ch Venkaiah Chowdary, on Tuesday, as confirmed by an official press release from the temple administration. The funds will support the trust's efforts in funding costly medical procedures related to the heart, brain, and cancer.

In a further display of community support, TTD received two car donations valued at Rs 19 lakh. Arjun Kollikonda from Tirupati gifted an electric car worth Rs 10 lakh, and Saravanan Karunakaran from Tamil Nadu contributed a car worth Rs 9 lakh. Ceremonial rituals honored these generous gifts, with keys officially handed to temple Peishkar, Ramakrishna.

(With inputs from agencies.)