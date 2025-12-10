Radar Tensions: US Criticizes China Amid Rising East Asian Discord

The United States has, for the first time, criticized China's action of targeting radars at Japanese military aircraft during a recent training exercise, heightening tensions between the Asian neighbors. The incident occurred near Japan's Okinawa islands and was followed by differing accounts from both countries, amidst increasing regional discord.

A State Department spokesperson condemned China's actions late on Tuesday, describing them as detrimental to regional peace and stability. The spokesperson emphasized the fortified and united U.S.-Japan alliance, highlighting unwavering support to their ally, Japan, amidst these military confrontations.

As tensions escalate, Japan detected joint Russian and Chinese air patrols around its territory. Additionally, Chinese coast guard vessels were seen near the contested Senkaku islands. Amidst the diplomatic turbulence, Japan criticized Beijing's actions as dangerous, while China claimed legality and restraint in its military exercises.

