Radar Tensions: US Criticizes China Amid Rising East Asian Discord

The U.S. criticized China for targeting radars at Japanese aircraft amidst escalating regional tensions near Okinawa. Japan and China held differing accounts of the incident, intensifying diplomatic strains. Tokyo remains on alert as both nations conduct military operations near disputed territories, with the U.S. reaffirming alliance support.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-12-2025 13:55 IST | Created: 10-12-2025 13:55 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United States has, for the first time, criticized China's action of targeting radars at Japanese military aircraft during a recent training exercise, heightening tensions between the Asian neighbors. The incident occurred near Japan's Okinawa islands and was followed by differing accounts from both countries, amidst increasing regional discord.

A State Department spokesperson condemned China's actions late on Tuesday, describing them as detrimental to regional peace and stability. The spokesperson emphasized the fortified and united U.S.-Japan alliance, highlighting unwavering support to their ally, Japan, amidst these military confrontations.

As tensions escalate, Japan detected joint Russian and Chinese air patrols around its territory. Additionally, Chinese coast guard vessels were seen near the contested Senkaku islands. Amidst the diplomatic turbulence, Japan criticized Beijing's actions as dangerous, while China claimed legality and restraint in its military exercises.

