Deepavali Shines Bright: India's Festival of Lights Joins UNESCO's Intangible Heritage

Deepavali, the iconic festival of lights, has achieved a significant milestone by being added to UNESCO's Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity, sparking widespread celebrations. The announcement was made during a vital UNESCO meeting held at the historic Red Fort in Delhi.

The addition of Deepavali to the prestigious list marks the sixteenth element from India to be recognized as part of the world's intangible cultural heritage. Prime Minister Narendra Modi embraced this achievement, highlighting its potential to elevate the festival's global appeal.

In an address, Union Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat spoke about the profound cultural and emotional resonance of Deepavali. Emphasizing the importance of preserving this heritage, Shekhawat called on the nation to light additional lamps as symbols of peace and good governance.

