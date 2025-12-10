Early Intervention Urged as Indian Teens Begin Substance Use at 12

A recent study examining school students across 10 Indian cities has revealed troubling data: substance use often begins between the ages of 12 and 13. With the research involving the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi, the findings stress the urgency of intervention before students reach middle school.

The survey encompassed over 5,900 students from various grades, including eighth, ninth, eleventh, and twelfth. These students, hailing from urban and rural schools in cities like Delhi, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad, answered questions regarding their patterns, frequency, and age of initiation into substances such as tobacco, alcohol, and opioids.

Comprehensive prevention and intervention are crucial, as higher grades correlate with increased substance use; eleventh and twelfth graders are reportedly twice as likely to have tried substances compared to eighth graders. The study advocates for extensive programs to educate students, develop refusal skills, and provide psychological support, particularly in adverse family environments.

(With inputs from agencies.)