Darjeeling Tea Crisis: An Economic and Cultural Concern

Rajya Sabha member Harsh Vardhan Shringla expressed alarm over the plight of Darjeeling tea, facing threats from low-quality imports, climate change, and financial instability. Highlighting its cultural significance, he urged redefining Tea Board of India's role and advocated for strategic promotion to safeguard the heritage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-12-2025 13:31 IST | Created: 10-12-2025 13:31 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Harsh Vardhan Shringla, a BJP-nominated Rajya Sabha member, has sounded the alarm over the declining status of Darjeeling tea, amidst rising concerns over low-quality imports, climate stress, and financial instability affecting the industry.

During a Zero Hour session in the Upper House, Shringla emphasized that Darjeeling tea, holding a prestigious geographical indication (GI) tag, is an integral part of not just Indian commerce but its cultural tapestry, ingrained in mornings and memories of millions.

Highlighting that imports from Africa and Nepal surged by 45% in 2025, diluting the authenticity of Indian teas, Shringla noted production has plummeted, marking a need to redefine the objectives of the Tea Board of India to meet these challenges, and called for vigorous promotion to safeguard this heritage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Reinventing Health Supply Chains for Climate Resilience and Emission Reduction

From Coal to Clean Jobs: How Nations Support Workers in the Shift to Sustainability

Psychosis in the Machine: RAND Study Probes AI’s Cognitive Dangers and Strategic Risks

Libya 2025: Turning Oil Wealth into Sustainable Growth Amid Deep Governance Strains

