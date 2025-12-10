Darjeeling Tea Crisis: An Economic and Cultural Concern

Harsh Vardhan Shringla, a BJP-nominated Rajya Sabha member, has sounded the alarm over the declining status of Darjeeling tea, amidst rising concerns over low-quality imports, climate stress, and financial instability affecting the industry.

During a Zero Hour session in the Upper House, Shringla emphasized that Darjeeling tea, holding a prestigious geographical indication (GI) tag, is an integral part of not just Indian commerce but its cultural tapestry, ingrained in mornings and memories of millions.

Highlighting that imports from Africa and Nepal surged by 45% in 2025, diluting the authenticity of Indian teas, Shringla noted production has plummeted, marking a need to redefine the objectives of the Tea Board of India to meet these challenges, and called for vigorous promotion to safeguard this heritage.

(With inputs from agencies.)