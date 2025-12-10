Revitalizing Heritage: A New Chapter for the Darjeeling Himalayan Railway

Chetan Kumar Shrivastava, the General Manager of Northeast Frontier Railway, conducted an in-depth review of the Darjeeling Himalayan Railway, a Unesco World Heritage site, according to an official report released on Wednesday.

During his inspection, Shrivastava analyzed key sections of this iconic railway, launching new strategic assets and overseeing numerous developmental projects crucial to its modernization and preservation.

His inspection included inaugurating Diesel Locomotive No 606, upgrading Ghum Museum and Kurseong Archives, and flagging off a centenary steam engine run, all enhancing the DHR's blend of historical legacy and modern functionality.

