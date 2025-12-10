Left Menu

Revitalizing Heritage: A New Chapter for the Darjeeling Himalayan Railway

NFR GM Chetan Kumar Shrivastava inspected the Darjeeling Himalayan Railway, launching new assets and modernizing facilities. His visit included the inauguration of Diesel Locomotives and opened the expanded Ghum Museum. The centenary run of steam locomotive 806B was celebrated, reinforcing DHR's historical significance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 10-12-2025 14:26 IST | Created: 10-12-2025 14:26 IST
Chetan Kumar Shrivastava, the General Manager of Northeast Frontier Railway, conducted an in-depth review of the Darjeeling Himalayan Railway, a Unesco World Heritage site, according to an official report released on Wednesday.

During his inspection, Shrivastava analyzed key sections of this iconic railway, launching new strategic assets and overseeing numerous developmental projects crucial to its modernization and preservation.

His inspection included inaugurating Diesel Locomotive No 606, upgrading Ghum Museum and Kurseong Archives, and flagging off a centenary steam engine run, all enhancing the DHR's blend of historical legacy and modern functionality.

(With inputs from agencies.)

