EU Sustainability Rules Scaled Back Amid Industry Pressure

The European Union has scaled back two major sustainability disclosure laws, the Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive and the Corporate Sustainability Due Diligence Directive. This decision reduces the reporting burden on businesses but raises concerns among investors about transparency and comparability in assessing companies' sustainability efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-12-2025 15:25 IST | Created: 10-12-2025 15:25 IST
In a significant policy shift, the European Union agreed to scale back its flagship sustainability disclosure laws, sparking concerns over transparency among investors. The reduction aims to ease the reporting burden on businesses but has been criticized for potentially obscuring corporate sustainability efforts.

The affected legislation includes the Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive and the Corporate Sustainability Due Diligence Directive. These directives previously required firms to report detailed environmental, social, and governance performance information and to implement climate transition plans, obligations which have now been loosened.

Industry players are divided over the new measures. While some welcome the regulatory relief, others warn it could hinder the ability to assess companies' true commitments to sustainability. Investors fear that less reliable data may impede efforts to manage climate risks and ensure responsible business practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

