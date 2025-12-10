Left Menu

Anurag Kashyap's 'Kennedy' Debuts on Letterboxd's Video Store

Anurag Kashyap's film 'Kennedy' is the only Indian movie selected for Letterboxd's first Video Store, launching Wednesday. The Mumbai-set noir features acclaimed actors and has premiered at Cannes 2023. It’s now accessible in 23 countries, with plans for an upcoming release in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-12-2025 14:32 IST | Created: 10-12-2025 14:32 IST
Anurag Kashyap's 'Kennedy' Debuts on Letterboxd's Video Store
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Acclaimed director Anurag Kashyap's film 'Kennedy' has achieved a significant milestone as the sole Indian entry selected for Letterboxd's debut Video Store. This online film-rental platform, a new venture by the social hub for cinephiles, officially launches on Wednesday.

Letterboxd's Video Store promises to enhance film discovery by offering a curated selection of top-rated movies, exclusive Oscar submissions, and festival favorites unavailable on other platforms. Initially, the service will be available across 23 countries, according to a press release.

The noir film 'Kennedy,' set in Mumbai and featuring stars Rahul Bhat and Sunny Leone, premiered at the Cannes Film Festival in 2023. It has been showcased at numerous international festivals and will soon seek audience feedback as it becomes accessible to international audiences, with hopes for a wider release in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rising Tensions: U.S. Criticizes China Over Radar Targeting of Japanese Aircraft

Rising Tensions: U.S. Criticizes China Over Radar Targeting of Japanese Airc...

 Global
2
Conspiracy Uncovered: The Battle for Karnataka's Forest Land

Conspiracy Uncovered: The Battle for Karnataka's Forest Land

 India
3
MGM Slam: Tennis Titans Clash in Vegas for Million-Dollar Prize

MGM Slam: Tennis Titans Clash in Vegas for Million-Dollar Prize

 Global
4
When you win elections, EC is great; when you lose, EC is incompetent, such double standards will not work: Amit Shah in Lok Sabha.

When you win elections, EC is great; when you lose, EC is incompetent, such ...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Reinventing Health Supply Chains for Climate Resilience and Emission Reduction

From Coal to Clean Jobs: How Nations Support Workers in the Shift to Sustainability

Psychosis in the Machine: RAND Study Probes AI’s Cognitive Dangers and Strategic Risks

Libya 2025: Turning Oil Wealth into Sustainable Growth Amid Deep Governance Strains

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025