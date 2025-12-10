Anurag Kashyap's 'Kennedy' Debuts on Letterboxd's Video Store

Acclaimed director Anurag Kashyap's film 'Kennedy' has achieved a significant milestone as the sole Indian entry selected for Letterboxd's debut Video Store. This online film-rental platform, a new venture by the social hub for cinephiles, officially launches on Wednesday.

Letterboxd's Video Store promises to enhance film discovery by offering a curated selection of top-rated movies, exclusive Oscar submissions, and festival favorites unavailable on other platforms. Initially, the service will be available across 23 countries, according to a press release.

The noir film 'Kennedy,' set in Mumbai and featuring stars Rahul Bhat and Sunny Leone, premiered at the Cannes Film Festival in 2023. It has been showcased at numerous international festivals and will soon seek audience feedback as it becomes accessible to international audiences, with hopes for a wider release in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)